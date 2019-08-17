Deepika Padukone's 'Daddie' Remark for Ranveer Singh Has Fans Guessing if She's Pregnant

A mischievous comment actress Deepika Padukone posted in a chat session conducted by her actor-husband Ranveer Singh on his Instagram page, briefly threw fans of the star couple in a tizzy, with many of them speculating if the actress is pregnant.

"Hi Daddie," wrote Deepika, after joining Ranveer's Insta session. She posted the comment with a waving emoji, a baby emoji and heart emoji.

Ranveer responded, saying: "Hi Baby".

Things got more interesting when actor Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Baba Bhabi is gonna give you one." Many construed Arjun's comment as evidence that Deepika and Ranveer were on way to having a child.

Fans started decoding Deepika's comment, speculating if she was hinting at her pregnancy. There had been pregnancy rumours about Deepika after her appearance at Cannes film festival earlier this year, too. The session, which Ranveer conducted on Instagram, is no longer visible on his page.

Earlier this year, the actress discussed motherhood in an interview to an international media portal. "It will happen when it has to happen. Motherhood trumps being married. That's what I hear from people who have had children. Of course, it will happen at some point," she had said.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika are shooting for '83, which traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi.

This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

'83 also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree.

