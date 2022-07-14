Deepika Padukone's Doppelganger Leaves Fans Stunned; Netizen Quips ‘Real ID Se Aao; See Pics

Actor Deepika Padukone is one of the leading ladies in Bollywood who has been ruling the entertainment industry for a long time. With a career spanning 15 years, Deepika has played several unconventional roles on the silver screen. Be it a warrior princess in Bajirao Mastani or an agent in XXX: Return of Xander Cage, her career graph is a testimony that she has strived hard to reach the stardom she is enjoying today.

There cannot be another Deepika Padukone in Bollywood, however, the internet has found her doppelganger who will surely leave you stunned. The Bollywood actor’s lookalike goes by the name Rijuta Ghosh Deb on Instagram. With over 50 thousand followers, the digital creator’s username is thelushvoguette on the photo-sharing application. Hailing from the busy city of Kolkata, Rijuta’s photographs and reels have taken social media by storm. While scrolling through her profile, netizens observed some uncanny similarities between the digital creator and the Padmaavat actor. As soon as the discovery was made, eagle-eyed fans were quick to hail her as the spitting image of Deepika Padukone.

In the comment section of her posts, netizens went on to express their astonishment by nicknaming her as “Deepika lite.” One user also said, “Suddenly seeing this post I thought you were Deepika Padukone.” Take a look at her pictures here:

Deepika Padukone recently returned from her quick vacation with her husband Ranveer Singh. The couple jetted away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world to celebrate Ranveer Singh’s birthday. Padukone also took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of the duo’s romantic vacation in a series of mushy photos that featured them kissing and embracing each other with love.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. She will next play a cameo role in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Besides this, Deepika also has Project K and Pathan in the pipeline.

