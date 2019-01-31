English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone's Ex-Boyfriend Nihar Pandya to Marry Singer Neeti Mohan On Valentine’s Day
Nihar Pandya, who recently made his Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, confirmed the news about the wedding on the new episode of Kapil Sharma's show.
Image: Instagram
Wedding season in Bollywood is far from over. After a number of Bollywood couples tying the knot in 2018, it looks like 2019 will also see a lot of celeb weddings. One of the many couples planning to get married soon are model-actor Nihar Pandya and singer Neeti Mohan.
A few years ago, Nihar hogged the limelight for his relationship with actress Deepika Padukone.
In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Nihar and his girlfriend Neeti will appear as guests. The couple confirms that they are scheduled to get married on Valentine’s Day, February 14 in the presence of family and friends.
During the show, Nihar reveals that he was in love with Neeti even before their first meeting. “A friend of mine was a member of Aasma, the band that Neeti started her career with. I asked him several times to introduce us, but that never happened. Coincidentally, I met her in Goa at the same friend’s wedding almost a year ago, and that’s when our love story started,” he informs.
Nihar also reveals how he popped the question to Neeti. He says, “We were taking a stroll around my farmhouse, and upon reaching a pre-decided spot under a tree, I went down on one knee and asked her, ‘Tu shaadi karegi mujhse?’ and at that very moment, a phoolon ki baarish happened,” reports Mumbai Mirror.
On the work front, Nihar recently made his Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Neeti, on the other hand, is an established Bollywood singer who has sung songs like – Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Kaun Nachdi from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and others.
Recently, Neeti was spotted at Kapil's wedding reception with her sisters Shakti and Mukti Mohan.
