Deepika Padukone's Fashion Sensibilities Have Changed After Marriage, Says Ranveer Singh's Stylist Nitasha Gaurav

Celebrity stylist Nitasha Gaurav said that after marriage with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's fashion has changed and that is "understandable".

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
Deepika Padukone's Fashion Sensibilities Have Changed After Marriage, Says Ranveer Singh's Stylist Nitasha Gaurav
Image of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh (1), courtesy of Instagram
Ranveer Singh's stylist Nitasha Gaurav, in an interview with an entertainment website, spilled the beans on what goes behind styling the actor who is unarguably more popular in the industry than anyone for his sartorial choices, which can be understood as a blend of both elegant and wacky.

Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Spotted Fashion High on London Streets, Fans Say It's a Match Made in Heaven

Speaking to mumbaimirror.com, Nitasha not only described Ranveer's fashion sensibilities as "from the streets" but also claimed that Ranveer chooses his own clothes for casual outings. In the interaction, the stylist also described how after marriage with Ranveer, Deepika Padukone's style statement has also changed and how they are now a couple who makes statement together.

About Ranveer and Deepika's fashion Nitasha said, "Yes, Deepika’s fashion sensibilities have changed post marriage but that’s understandable. When you marry someone and live with them, some bits of them should rub off on you. If they don’t, you are doing something wrong. But if Deepika has started experimenting more, Ranveer has also started going for elegant looks. When they make appearances together, they sometimes go all out with wacky clothes and at other times, keep it classy. The idea is to make a statement together.

On the movies front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen in '83, which is directed by Kabir Khan. The film releases in April 2020 and will see the couple reuniting for the first time after marriage.

