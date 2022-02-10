Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan Cleared Without Any Cut, Gets A Certificate

Shakun Batra’s film Gehraiyaan has got an adult (A) certificate from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As per the official copy of the certificate, the film has been passed without any cut. The Examination Committee, however, recommended a few changes after watching the film. The suggested modifications were made by the makers of the film and the film was cleared without any cut.

The film is based on complex relationships and is all set to be released, on February 11, on Amazon Prime Video. This Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddharth Chaturvedi starrer romantic drama is grabbing a lot of attention since the release of its trailer. The trailer of the film has stirred discussions about the onscreen intimacy on social media. It is being said that Shakun took help of an intimacy director in order to make the romantic scenes look perfect.

Talking about this Shakun said that a lot of discussion about intimacy is going on in the film. He also added that intimacy is an important part of the film, but if we talk about the entire film it is a very small part. According to Shakun, he had to respect this part of the film just like any other aspects so that the actors would feel safe about it.

Recently, talking to a news portal, Deepika said that the most special thing about the movie was the people they met during the shooting of the film. The actress mentioned that it does not happen very often that you work in a place where you meet people like you and everyone understands each other. She added that everyone has a great sense of humour and the energy they had for each other is visible in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.