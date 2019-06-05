Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomar Gets a Fifth Harmony Revival in Hilarious Mash-up

A new mash-up video featuring Deepika Padukone in a Fifth Harmony is getting attention on Instagram. In the video, Deepika’s dance on a Padmaavat song ‘Ghoomar’ has been mixed and matched with Fifth Harmony’s ‘Work from Home.’

Shared by Instagram account by the name Oye Ankit, the mash-up is well edited and in sync with the background music.

‘Work from Home’ by Fifth Harmony and Dolla $ign is one of the most watched videos on YouTube. Uploaded in February 2016, the song has registered more than 2.1 billion views so far.

On the other hand, ‘Ghoomar’ that released in October 2017, also has more than 214 million views on YouTube.

One of the most controversial films of 2018, Padmaavat was also a box office success. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also featured Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in important roles.

Currently, Deepika is working on Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak in which she is playing an acid attack victim. It stars actor Vikrant Massey. On her role, Deepika had earlier said, "It's a very important story and it's a true life incident, so hopefully good things will come out of it."

Mainly shot in Delhi and Mumbai, Chhapaak also marks Deepika’s debut as a producer.

Follow @News18Movies for more