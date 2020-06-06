Deepika Padukone's Goofy Dance in Pink Ballgown Will Make Your Weekend Happy

Deepika Padukone seems to be in a happy weekend mood. The actress shared a boomerang of her dancing in a pink fluffy ballgown, making goofy expressions.

The boomerang video was made during the photoshoot before she attended the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The romantic Giambattista Valli number that came with a black off-shoulder bodice and layers of marshmallow pink tulle was a hot on the red carpet.

While Deepika had posted poised shots from the shoot earlier, the lockdown has brought out the goofball in her and she decided to post the light-hearted video. Not without a pinch of self-conscious, though, since her caption read, "I have zero recollection of what I was thinking... #happy #weekend."

Well, we are glad she chose to show off this side of her personality, and lift the mood of her Instagram followers. Here's the post:

A day ago, Deepika shared another goofy video of herself from last year's Canne film festival, where she had appeared in another tulle gown. The actress shared a dressing room video, where she is seen dancing around with just her hairdo in place.

Deepika is spending the lockdown with husband Ranveer Singh in Mumbai. The actor brings his share of goofiness into her life. Ranveer was recently on a live chat with Ayushmann Khurrana on Instagram, which he had to quickly shut down because Deepika was getting disturbed.

