Deepika Padukone's Husband and Sister are Secret Keepers of Her 'Weird Talents'

Deepika Padukone remains active on social media during the coronavirus lockdown period and has also been sharing her quarantine watch list with fans. In a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, the actress shared that she has quite a few 'weird talents' which her husband, actor Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha know of.

It draws our attention to what 'weird talents' Deepika might possess. In a documentary titled Batch of 2020, Deepika had opened up about how she was not a very bright student at school and did her education while balancing with her modelling career, before finally choosing the entertainment and film industry. Now, she reveals another secret about her life and we would certainly like to what 'weird talents' the actress might have that Ranveer and Anisha are secret keepers of.

Read: I Hated Academics, was Never Considered Bright Student: Deepika Padukone Opens up on Her Education

Deepika's '83, alongside Ranveer, is speculated to arrive in cinemas during Christmas later this year, if the situation is conducive for a theatrical release. She plays the role of Romi Bhatia, cricketer Kapil Dev's wife, in '83. The movie will trace the historic World Cup win of the Indian team in 1983.

Deepika is also attached to Shakun Batra's next which will co-star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Cahurvedi. Deepika is featuring alongside relative newcomers in Bollywood for first time and the yet untitled film is highly anticipated.

She is also starring in The Intern remake and a Mahabharata adaptation.

Are you excited to see Deepika on screen soon enough?