Deepika Padukone's 'Husband Appreciation Post' for Ranveer Singh Wins Over the Internet

Ever since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, their first film together, the nation has been drooling over the couple. Their on-screen chemistry translated to off-screen camaraderie and soon enough we had a power couple like no other in Bollywood. After a relationship that reportedly started in 2012, the couple got married in 2018 in a dreamy wedding in Lake Como, Italy. And, now three years later, the two continue to shell out major couple goals.

On Saturday morning, Deepika shared a special “husband appreciation post" for Ranveer. Taking to her Instagram Story, Deepika shared a note to appreciate her husband. Deepika’s note read, “Nothing is more attractive than a man who teaches you things without making you feel like you’re dumb for not knowing it already." With this, Deepika wrote, “#HusbandAppreciationPost @ranveersingh." Well, this certainly has left fans gushing over Deepika and Ranveer.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their third wedding anniversary in the quiet Uttarakhand last month. On the occasion, Ranveer had shared photos with his wife, giving fans a glimpse of their intimate celebrations.

During her appearance on the sixth season of Koffee with Karan, in October 2018, Deepika had finally admitted on national television that she had been dating Ranveer for six years. Soon after her appearance on the show, Deepika and Ranveer had announced their wedding on October 21, 2018.

Ranveer and Deepika are set to share the screen space in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83. Ranveer Singh plays cricketer Kapil Dev in 83, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev.

Ranveer will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will also lead the official remake of Anniyan.

On the other hand, Deepika has Shakun Batra’s untitled next, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas and the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.