1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone's 'Katori Cut' In This Major Throwback Pic Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

The post has garnered several likes and comments, with many calling Deepika "a cutie pie".

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 9:50 AM IST
Actor Deepika Padukone has shared yet another throwback picture on her Instagram. The picture shows the Bollywood diva as a child, playing with her friends and eating parathas.

Tagging her friends in the caption, Deepika wrote, “Basic.” The post has garnered several likes and comments, with many calling Deepika "a cutie pie". Her sister Anisha Padukone also dropped an adorable comment on the picture. "Rocking the katori cut," Anisha wrote, alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

For Deepika, lockdown has brought an option of being "productive" in terms of household chores. She has been sharing glimpses into her numerous activities on her social media handle.

The actress has been spending her time in self-quarantine, from cleaning and organising her house to working out and cooking delicious food.

Deepika's actor husband Ranveer Singh recently shared a bunch of Instagram stories, showing Deepika put together an exquisite chopped Thai salad with sesame garlic dressing, a portion of soothing vegetable tom yum soup and some Thai green curry with rice.

Some time back she posted a picture which showed her organising her kitchen. The Bajirao Mastani actor posted a picture of labels of different kitchen ingredients to be put up on the boxes kept next to a label maker.

Speaking to Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Deepika shared that her restlessness has caused Ranveer to keep a strict vigil on her so that she does not engage in any "phat-phat"


