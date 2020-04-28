MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone's Latest Screenshot from Video Chat will Make You Miss Your BFFs

Deepika Padukone's Latest Screenshot from Video Chat will Make You Miss Your BFFs

Deepika Padukone has shared a screenshot of her video call with best friends Divya Narayan and Sneha Ramachander.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 12:43 PM IST
Looks like Deepika Padukone is having a gala time catching up withe her girl gang via video calls during the lockdown. The actress has shared an adorable post featuring a screenshot of her talking to her best friends Divya Narayan and Sneha Ramachander.

In the shot of their video call, the three girls can be seen giggling and chatting away happily. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, Deepika wrote, "Forever."



❤️ #forever @divya_narayan4 @sneha_ramachander



Divya and Sneha frequently feature on Deepika's Instagram posts. A few days back, Deepika had shared a throwback picture featuring Divya and her brother Aditya Narayan from when they were kids. A very young Deepika is seen dressed in a frock with Divya sitting beside her.



Basic... @divya_narayan4 @aditya__narayan



Deepika has been using the lockdown period to explore her skills in the kitchen. The actress has been sharing photos of the all the food she's cooked and the yum treats she's been baking.

