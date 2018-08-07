Deepika Padukone's Love Struck Comment on Ranveer Singh's Post Will Melt Your Heart

Monday Blues? 💙 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 6, 2018 at 4:08am PDT

Bollywood has changed and celebrities don’t hesitate in letting the world know about their relationship status. From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, they are quite open about what they do in their off-screen life. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are also in the same zone now. At least, Deepika’s comment on Ranveer’s photo suggests so.On Monday, Ranveer Singh shared a picture on Instagram wearing an ink-blue suit and captioned it, “Monday Blues?”. Crazy fans went to appreciate the actor's look, but one among them was an ardent admirer who caught everybody's attention.Well, it was none other than Deepika, who rushed into the comment section and wrote, “Ufff! Never!,”.Image from Ranveer Singh's InstagramThis is not the first time that they have commented on each other’s pictures. Before this, Piku actress went on to call Ranveer "Mine" on his Instagram post while he called Deepika “Gulabo” commenting on her Met Gala picture.Photos and videos of the two hanging out together take the internet by storm every now and then. If rumours are to believed then the duo may tie the knot later this year. There is no official confirmation yet though.On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba opposite debutante Sara Ali Khan, while Deepika is yet to announce her next project.