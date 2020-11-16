Deepika Padukone's Outfit is Kaju Katli Pro Max in this Hilarious Meme

The internet might be divided over whether Kaju Katli lives up to its hype or not. However, that should not stop us from taking some inspiration from the Indian sweet and dress up for the festivities.

Actor Deepika Padukone's recent Instagram story is all about that. The Om Shanti Om actress shared a meme on her social media account where her outfit is being compared to a sophisticated version of famous Kaju Katli. The meme describes the regular sweet as Kaju Katli and Deepika's picture in her outfit as, "Kaju Katli Pro Max.”

The meme is inspired by the recent iPhone that has launched its own iPhone 12 pro max, a flagship smartphone from the US tech company Apple. The meme was also shared by Filmfare on its Instagram account where fans expressed their love for the Piku actress.

One fan commented, "Of course Kaju Katli is nothing infront of her(sic).” Some hailed the "Queen of Bollywood" and said, "Yes we couldn't agree more.”

The meme was shared at a time when Indians are busy consuming sweets like Kaju Katli on the occasion of Hindu festival of Diwali that was celebrated last week. The actress also shared a festive picture with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh to wish her 52.2 million followers on Diwali. Deepika wore a red saree while Ranveer was seen in an orange kurta as the two wished a Happy Diwali to their followers.

This year, Diwali was celebrated on the same day of Deepika and Ranveer's second wedding anniversary. The couple, who got married in Italy on November 14, 2018, threw back to the memorable day. The Bajirao Mastani stars wore sophisticated Sabyasachi creations as they posed next to Lake Como in the European country.

Captioning the image, Deepika described their relationship like two peas in a pod. The picture received over 2.7 million likes.