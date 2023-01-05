Deepika's 'Partial Nudity' in Swimsuit Removed from Besharam Rang; Thalapathy Vijay, Wife Sangeetha Heading for Divorce?

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s viral “side pose" in a plunging gold swimwear in Pathaan song Besharam Rang has reportedly been censored. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika, has sparked a major controversy after the release of its first song Besharam Rang. Several politicians including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the state legislative assembly’s speaker Girish Gautam, have opposed to Deepika Padukone’s “saffron" bikini and SRK’s “green" shirt in the song, calling for its “rectification".

Urfi Javed has once again created a stir on social media as she posted a video of herself doing a sensuous walk in a saffron cut-out top on Pathaan song Besharam Rang. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has sparked a major controversy ever since the release of its first song Besharam Rang. Several politicians have opposed to Deepika Padukone’s “saffron" bikini and SRK’s “green" shirt in the song, calling for its “rectification".

The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced its fans to the magnificent character of T’Challa in the Black Panther movie. Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman earned praise from around the world for his portrayal of the titular character and was all set to make a comeback in the sequel. However, his untimely demise never let that come to fruition. Yet, instead of discarding the idea of the sequel, film director Ryan Coogler re-imagined it to give Boseman a fitting tribute in Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever. If fans missed this fitting homage to T’Challa and Boseman when it hit the theatres last November, read on to know when and where to watch the film on OTT.

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to make their digital debuts with Raj and DK’s crime-thriller, Farzi. On Thursday, the makers took to social media to announce the release date of the series. It also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. Prime Video announced that its highly anticipated Original, Farzi, will premiere on February 10 in India and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Rumours are doing the rounds claiming that Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha are headed for a divorce. The couple has been married for over 23 years now. They have two children — son Jason and daughter Divya. While the actor is busy with the promotions and release of his upcoming film Varisu, speculations began doing the rounds suggesting that Vijay and Sangeetha have separated.

