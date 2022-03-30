Deepika Padukone's 'Polaroid Photodump' From TIME100 Impact Award. Diva Looks Gorgeous

In a film career spanning 16 years, Deepika Padukone has made a distinct identity for herself not only in the country but overseas too. The 36-year-old actor was recently honoured at the Time100 Impact Awards for her contribution to cinema and work in the mental health space. At the event, Deepika was joined by her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. This was her second time at the Time100 Awards.

Sharing pictures from the event, which took place on March 28 in Dubai, Deepika wrote, “A Polaroid Photodump…@time #Time100ImpactAward.”

In the series of photos Deepika shared on her Instagram page, the actor has given a peek from getting dressed up for the event to holding the trophy in her hand.

Soon after Deepika shared the post, fans of the Gehraiyaan actor were quick to react to her post. A fan commented, “SCREAMING CRYING SHAKING.” Meanwhile, many congratulated her for achieving another milestone.

Deepika looked gorgeous in the embellished saree and kept her makeup, jewellery, and hair on point for the TIME100 Impact Awards event. For those unaware, the Time 100 Impact Award recognizes 100 personalities around the world who have gone above and beyond to build a better future for the world. Deepika runs LiveLoveLaugh Foundation which works toward destigmatizing mental health struggles.

Speaking of her professional front, Deepika is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Slated to release theatrically on January 25, 2023, the spy thriller is directed by Siddharth Anand. The teaser of the film has been released and it created a lot of hype among fans. Moreover, Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern.

