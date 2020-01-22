Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone’s Role in Chhapaak is Kartik Aaryan’s Favourite Performance of the Year

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram story to hail Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak. The actor said that 2020 has just begun but he thinks he has found his favourite performance of the year.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 22, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
Deepika Padukone's Role in Chhapaak is Kartik Aaryan's Favourite Performance of the Year
Meghna Gulzar's latest release, Chhapaak, featured Deepika Padukone as an acid attack survivor. Since its release, the film has been receiving fair reviews from movie critics and viewers.

Recently, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram story to hail the film. In his Instagram story, Kartik penned an appreciation note to praise Deepika’s performance.

In addition to complimenting Deepika, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor lauded Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar as well. “2020 has just begun, But I already know my fav performance of the year @deepikapdukone,” he wrote.

Deepika and Kartik evidently share a good camaraderie. Last year, they made headlines when the actors danced together on Kartik’s recent film’s track, Dheeme Dheeme, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. The dance video that went viral featured Deepika trying to learn signature steps of the song from Kartik.

Deepika had also reacted to Love Aaj Kal’s trailer, shared by Kartik Aryan on his Instagram account.

On the professional front, Kartik is currently looking forward to the release of his next movie Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. He will be in the lead role opposite Sara Ali Khan. Deepika, on the other hand, is prepping up for Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled film, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will next be featuring as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83.

