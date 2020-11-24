Deepika Padukone's Role in Pathan Similar to Katrina Kaif's in Ek Tha Tiger Franchise, Says Source

Shah Rukh Khan began shooting for his upcoming film Pathan last week. The actor was spotted on the sets of the film at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Now, Deepika Padukone has reportedly joined the shooting of the Siddharth Anand directorial.

"It's just a couple of days' stint now for Deepika, as she is also juggling Shakun Batra's next," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the film. Deepika will join the shoot again by mid-December. A major chunk of the film will be shot from early next year till June, with some action scenes being filmed abroad.

"It's an intriguing world of agents and Deepika will get to do a lot of action too. Though the title is SRK-centric, Deepika plays an edgy character who joins Pathan on a mission. It's on the lines of what Katrina Kaif's Zoya was to Salman Khan's Tiger in the Tiger franchise," the source added.

Last Wednesday SRK was spotted sporting an edgy look for the movie on the film's sets. The photo was circulated on social media, delighting King Khan's fans who have been waiting for him to return to shoot a movie.

The actor has had no release since 2018's Zero, and fans have been looking forward to his next project. Yash Raj Films, the producers, had kept SRK's date of first shot a guarded secret, but a photo of him on the sets found its way to the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan was extremely impressed with Siddharth Anand's narration, which is why he chose to go with 'Pathan' first. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are the two other key players in 'Pathan'.