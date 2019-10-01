If you guys are wondering that Deepika Padukone's childhood was less of a nuisance than yours, think again. The actress took to Instagram to share snaps of her progress report from school on Monday evening and we cant help but relate with our school days, seeing Deepika's report and remarks in them.

Deepika shared three images of her school report. The remarks refer to her as a talkative child, a day dreamer and an advice which reads that she must follow instructions. The three pics read: "Deepika is very talkative in class," "Deepika tends to day dream," and "Deepika must learn to follow instructions."

Naturally, the nostalgic school post attracted a lot of comments from her fans. Husband Ranveer Singh also could not hold back and wrote in the comments section that Deepika was indeed a "trouble maker."

Check out pics from Deepika's school report here:

On the movies front, the actress was spotted with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Gurinder Chadha on two separate occasions, leading fans to believe that she is signing a film with the two of them.

Her confirmed releases next year include Chhapaak in January and sports film '83, alongside Ranveer Singh.

She is also been tapped on to play a part in Luv Ranjan's next film, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. However, reports on the the front are not confirmed and are hearsay as of now.

