Deepika Padukone's Signing Amount for Prabhas 21 Will Blow Your Mind

Superstars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are coming together for director Nag Ashwin's next, which will be a science-fiction film. This is going to be 21st film of Prabhas, who rose to global fame with the Baahubali series.

Many fans have been calling the paring of Deepika and Prabhas 'historic' and a lot seems to be riding on the two stars for their next venture together. Vyjayanthi Movies is completing 50 years in the film industry in 2022 and Prabhas 21 will release on the special occasion.

Now, we hear that Deepika has charged a whopping fees for her debut film in the Telugu film industry. Reports doing the rounds suggest that to sign Deepika for the film, producers had offered her Rs 20 crore as signing amount.

However, Deepika's remuneration is nowhere close to what Prabhas is getting for the film, who has reportedly been signed on for Rs 50 crore. It is also said that makers are adding more weight to Deepika's role in the film to strike a balance with her stardom and pay.

"Apparently Deepika these days, asks for a remuneration on a par with what the leading man of a film gets. She rightly feels she has earned herself a place of gender equality in her profession,” a source was quoted saying in the matter by Bollywood Hungama.

If reports of Deepika being paid Rs 20 crore for Prabhas 21 are true, then she will also be the highest paid actress in the history of Indian cinema. A rare achievement in the actress' illustrious career.