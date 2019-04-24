Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone's This Sizzling Picture is 'Killing' Ranveer Singh, See Here

Deepika Padukone, who is busy shooting for Meghna ulzar’s directorial Chhappak with Vikrant Massey, has recently posted a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram.

Trending Desk

April 24, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
Deepika Padukone's This Sizzling Picture is 'Killing' Ranveer Singh, See Here
The beauty of Deepika Padukone has been a topic of discussion since forever.

Deepika, who is married to Ranveer Singh, stole our hearts for the first time as Shanti in Om Shanti Om. While Deepika’s Instagram feed is filled with her breathtaking pictures, this time it’s not us but hubby Ranveer Singh who has fallen in love with Deepika all again.

Deepika, who is busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Chhappak with Vikrant Massey, has recently posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, “BTS.” The picture, which appears to be from a cosmetic ad-shoot, gives a glimpse of Deepika’s face on a camera screen.

To this, Ranveer Singh commented, “Killin’ Me”, with a knife emoji.

View this post on Instagram

💄 #BTS

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on



Ranveer’ comment was followed by the comments of many netizens who couldn’t stop them from commenting after witnessing this cute little romance of the duo.

Deepika and Ranveer are often seen commenting on each other’s pics, and the couple never shies away from flaunting some PDA through their mushy comments.

Earlier, in an issue of Gracia India magazine, Ranveer has also commented about the commenting-spree between Deepika and him. The interview quoted him as saying, “Sometimes I put pictures on Instagram and my wife makes some thirsty comments and then I read the comments and then I get thirsty. It's a viciously sexy cycle.”

Deepika and Ranveer got married in a fairytale wedding in November last year. Ranveer and Deepika’s intimate wedding at Lake Como, Italy, was attended just by the family-friends of the couple. They got married according to Konkani and Sindhi rituals.

On the work front, while Deepika is busy shooting for Chhapaak, Ranveer Singh is currently occupied with his upcoming movie ’83.
