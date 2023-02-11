Deepika Padukone is still basking in the success of her blockbuster Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is continuing to create ripples in the theatres. Amid the earth-shattering Pathaan craze, Deepika resumed her work commitments as she jetted off to Kashmir for the second schedule of Siddharth Anand’s next big-budget flick Fighter, also starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead. After the second segment, the Bollywood actress returned to Mumbai. Recently, she was papped arriving at the Mumbai airport, in style, leaving fans gushing at her fashionable appearance. However, some also did not hold themselves back from trolling her outfit.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani dropped a video of Deepika at the Mumbai airport on Instagram on February 10. In the clip, the Paadmavat actress was seen walking out of the airport donning an all-black ensemble, comprising a high-neck cardigan and baggy joggers that she paired with white sneakers. Deepika layered her attire with an uber-chic pink-checkered, oversized long coat.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CobulhmDUz6/

In terms of accessories, the B-town beauty only sported black-rimmed sunglasses. She rounded off her look with a neat bun, parted in the middle. Deepika flaunted her million-dollar smile and dimples as she met with the paparazzi before entering her car. No sooner after the video was shared on the social media platform than fans arrived at the comments to drop their reactions.

While some Deepika admirers lauded the actress with appreciation, others left no stone unturned to remark on her winter-suited costume. “It is not even that cold in the northern regions… you can remove the coat after reaching the airport sister,” noted one user. “Looks like it’s snowing in Mumbai!” quipped another. “I am sweating just seeing her… no not for her hotness but that coat in this Mumbai weather,” chimed in a third netizen.

Some of the other comments read, “Gorgeous Deepika”, “Queen is back”, and “She looks stunnnnnnnnnning and graceful as always.”

Meanwhile, speaking of Fighter, billed to be India’s first aerial action franchise, the film marks Deepika’s first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi have been roped into playing crucial roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in January 2024.

Besides Fighter, Deepika is also a part of the Hindi remake of The Intern, sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in director Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3, opposite Ajay Devgan.

