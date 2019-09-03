Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Deepika Padukone's Style has Changed Post Marriage, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Complete 3000 Episodes

Ranveer Singh's stylist says the actor has influenced Deepika Padukone style. Mohsin Khan jokes that the "I love you 3000" dialogue from Avengers: Endgame was about his show completing 3000 episodes. Find out more in our showbiz recap of the day.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Deepika Padukone's Style has Changed Post Marriage, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Complete 3000 Episodes
Ranveer Singh's stylist says the actor has influenced Deepika Padukone style. Mohsin Khan jokes that the "I love you 3000" dialogue from Avengers: Endgame was about his show completing 3000 episodes. Find out more in our showbiz recap of the day.
Loading...

Ranveer Singh's stylist Nitasha Gaurav has said that his wife Deepika Padukone's style has changed post marriage. She described how after marrying Ranveer, Deepika's style statement has also changed and how they are now a couple who makes statement together. "Deepika's fashion sensibilities have changed post marriage but that's understandable. When you marry someone and live with them, some bits of them should rub off on you," she said.

Read: Deepika Padukone's Fashion Sensibilities Have Changed After Marriage, Says Ranveer Singh's Stylist Nitasha Gaurav

Mohsin Khan, who plays the role of Kaartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took a dig at Avengers: Endgame for their "I love you 3000" dialogue. He said, "When in Avengers, the dialogue 'I love you 3000' was said, we did not know it is for our show." Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will complete 3000 episodes soon.

Read: I Love You 3000 in Avengers Endgame Was Actually Said for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Says Mohsin Khan

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart says she was advised not to hold hands with her girlfriend in public if she wanted to land a role in a Marvel movie. "I have fully been told, 'If you just like do yourself a favour, and don't go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie'. I don't want to work with people like that," Stewart said, in an interview to Harper's Bazaar.

Read: Kristen Stewart Says She was Told to Hide Sexuality to Get Marvel Movie

Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal's estranged daughter Elizabeth Sathi Roy, claims that she didn't know her mother used to sing on the platform of Ranaghat railway station, because she could not visit her mother regularly.

Read: Ranu Mondal's Daughter Had No Idea Her Mother Sang at Ranaghat Railway Station

On Tuesday, Justin Bieber shared a long note on his Instagram account talking about having to grow up quicker than people his age due to his parents separation as well as being a young celebrity. Bieber talked about the freedom that came along with being popular and rich admitting that he became addicted to drugs and even abused relationships.

Read: Justin Bieber Posts Emotional Note on Doing 'Heavy Drugs at 19' and 'Abusing' His Relationships

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram