Deepika Padukone's Style has Changed Post Marriage, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Complete 3000 Episodes

Ranveer Singh's stylist Nitasha Gaurav has said that his wife Deepika Padukone's style has changed post marriage. She described how after marrying Ranveer, Deepika's style statement has also changed and how they are now a couple who makes statement together. "Deepika's fashion sensibilities have changed post marriage but that's understandable. When you marry someone and live with them, some bits of them should rub off on you," she said.

Mohsin Khan, who plays the role of Kaartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took a dig at Avengers: Endgame for their "I love you 3000" dialogue. He said, "When in Avengers, the dialogue 'I love you 3000' was said, we did not know it is for our show." Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will complete 3000 episodes soon.

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart says she was advised not to hold hands with her girlfriend in public if she wanted to land a role in a Marvel movie. "I have fully been told, 'If you just like do yourself a favour, and don't go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie'. I don't want to work with people like that," Stewart said, in an interview to Harper's Bazaar.

Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal's estranged daughter Elizabeth Sathi Roy, claims that she didn't know her mother used to sing on the platform of Ranaghat railway station, because she could not visit her mother regularly.

On Tuesday, Justin Bieber shared a long note on his Instagram account talking about having to grow up quicker than people his age due to his parents separation as well as being a young celebrity. Bieber talked about the freedom that came along with being popular and rich admitting that he became addicted to drugs and even abused relationships.

