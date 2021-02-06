Deepika Padukone's Then-and-now Pic Goes Viral, Arshi Khan Gets Evicted from Bigg Boss 14

Deepika Padukone's fans have dug out an old picture of the actress with her sister Anisha Padukone in which the duo is looking too adorable. Anisha Padukone recently celebrated her 30th birthday, which ended with a sweet birthday greeting from Deepika Padukone. The actress shared an adorable selfie with Anisha and sent her a whole lot of love. Deepika also penned a thank-you note to Anisha.

As per latest report, Arshi Khan is the next contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 house. Arshi has been nominated alongside Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik. This week only Rahul Vaidya was safe from the nomination after he won the nomination task.

Meanwhile, the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows Salman Khan in a very angry mood. It opens with Salman Khan bashing all the housemates for relentlessly saying that every other contestant doing things in the house for "content" and "footage". Salman is not liking the fact that housemates are using the word "content" in the show too much.

In another news, actress Neha Dhupia officially declared February 6 as 'Angad Bedi' day on social media. Neha took to her Instagram account to share a romantic photo with her husband Angad to wish him on his birthday. She also posted a sexy boomerang alongside the picture. "Officially renaming today as #AngadBedi day... #happybirthday my love," Neha captioned the photo.

On the other hand, going by Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post, it seems Taimur Ali Khan and his cousin sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu had a fun swimming pool session on Saturday. The actress took to her social media to share an adorable photograph of her son Taimur and daughter of her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. The two toddlers were all smiles as they looked into the camera wearing white bathrobes. In the background, the picture also captured Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan and Inaaya's father Kunal Kemmu.

