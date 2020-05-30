Deepika Padukone's Throwback Video Goes Viral, Jyotika Impresses In Ponmagal Vandhal

Before venturing into Bollywood, Deepika Padukone was a popular model. She started her modelling career early, both in print ads as well as TV commercials. She did ramp modelling too. She has associated with several top brands as a model.

Since everyone is on throwback mode during the lockdown, fans have dug up some old TV commercials featuring Deepika. The videos for an apparel brand were uploaded about a decade ago and have become viral on the Internet amid the ongoing lockdown.

It is a welcome note that Tamil cinema has adapted to times and owing to the unimaginable pandemic, first-time director JJ Fredrick's Ponmagal Vandhal (The Golden Girl Has Arrived) was pushed straight onto a streaming platform, Amazon, without waiting for the cinemas to reopen.

In an interview, Fredrick said that small films like his would have to wait a long time for a theatrical release even after halls had begun functioning, because large, big-budget movies would get the first preference.

Actress Pooja Hegde had tweeted on Thursday that her Instagram account was hacked and asked her fans to ignore any messages that were posted from the handle during the time. She later informed that her account has been restored and that anything posted during the hack will be undone.

As per screenshots doing the rounds on social media, a meme of Samantha Akkineni had been posted from Pooja's account and it read, "I don't find her pretty at all." This upset Samantha fans as they trended #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha on social media.

It was reported earlier that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya had sent the actor a legal notice demanding a divorce and maintenance from him over issues related to their married life. Aaliya's lawyer Abhay Sahay said that the legal notice was sent to Nawazuddin on May 7 through email and WhatsApp.

Recently, various reports surfaced online that claimed to have a copy of Aaliya's notice to Nawazuddin adding that she had demanded Rs 30 crore and a 4 BHK flat as alimony from the actor for divorce settlement. The reports had further stated that Rs 20 crore as 2 fixed deposits were demanded by Aaliya for their two kids.

Actress Zaira Wasim has become controversy’s favourite child in the last one year. Once again, she was targeted by trolls that led her to delete her social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

On May 27, the Dangal actress quoted from the holy Quran after the recent locust attacks in parts of the country. In her now-deleted tweet, Zaira quoted the verse, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self-explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin -Qur’an 7:133 (sic).”

