Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Deepika Padukone’s Wink Leaves Priya Prakash Varrier Overwhelmed

Adding another video to her ‘DPisms’ series, Deepika Padukone has shared a BTS video from the sets of Chhapaak, where is seen winking like Priya Prakash Varrier

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Deepika Padukone’s Wink Leaves Priya Prakash Varrier Overwhelmed
Adding another video to her ‘DPisms’ series, Deepika Padukone has shared a BTS video from the sets of Chhapaak, where is seen winking like Priya Prakash Varrier

Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is based on the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. In the movie, Deepika portrays the role of Malti, an acid-attack survivor.

Adding another video to her ‘DPisms’ series, Deepika has posted a clip on Instagram that gives us a sneak peek to her first day on the sets of Chhapaak. She wrote, “Episode 3 of #dpisms !!! @priya.p.varrier #chhapaak #10thjanuary”

In the video, the actress is seen talking to Chhapak director Meghna Gulzar before she surprises her fans with a Priya Prakash Varrier-like wink. Towards the end of the video, the following message appears, “Get that Priya Varrier”

Priya posted a story on Instagram to reveal her reaction, “Did the goddess herself wink???!!! No better way to end 2019. Fallen.” Last year, a clip from Priya Prakash’s debut film, Oru Adaar Love went viral making her a social media sensation overnight. In the video, she was seen winking at her classmate.

Talking of Chhapaak, the film is directed by Meghna Gulzar, starrring Vikrant Massey and Rohit Sukhwani in pivotal roles. The film also has multiple acid attack survivors too.

Speaking on her decision to cast real-life acid attack survivors, Meghna had said, "The decision to cast real acid attack survivors was fairly an organic one because we had the characters of Malti and Amol, and Amol runs an NGO where survivors and volunteers work for the welfare of other survivors. In that, we had to have actors who plays survivors and I thought why not get the actual survivors from Alok Dixit's NGO to play the parts and I am just grateful they agreed.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram