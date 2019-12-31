Deepika Padukone’s Wink Leaves Priya Prakash Varrier Overwhelmed

Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is based on the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. In the movie, Deepika portrays the role of Malti, an acid-attack survivor.

Adding another video to her ‘DPisms’ series, Deepika has posted a clip on Instagram that gives us a sneak peek to her first day on the sets of Chhapaak. She wrote, “Episode 3 of #dpisms !!! @priya.p.varrier #chhapaak #10thjanuary”

In the video, the actress is seen talking to Chhapak director Meghna Gulzar before she surprises her fans with a Priya Prakash Varrier-like wink. Towards the end of the video, the following message appears, “Get that Priya Varrier”

Priya posted a story on Instagram to reveal her reaction, “Did the goddess herself wink???!!! No better way to end 2019. Fallen.” Last year, a clip from Priya Prakash’s debut film, Oru Adaar Love went viral making her a social media sensation overnight. In the video, she was seen winking at her classmate.

Talking of Chhapaak, the film is directed by Meghna Gulzar, starrring Vikrant Massey and Rohit Sukhwani in pivotal roles. The film also has multiple acid attack survivors too.

Speaking on her decision to cast real-life acid attack survivors, Meghna had said, "The decision to cast real acid attack survivors was fairly an organic one because we had the characters of Malti and Amol, and Amol runs an NGO where survivors and volunteers work for the welfare of other survivors. In that, we had to have actors who plays survivors and I thought why not get the actual survivors from Alok Dixit's NGO to play the parts and I am just grateful they agreed.”

