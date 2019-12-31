Deepika Padukone's Winks Like Priya Warrier, Nick Jonas Credits Priyanka Chopra for Stunning Meditation Pic

Deepika Padukone, who has been blessing fans with #DPisms video from the sets of Chhapaak, shared a glimpse of her first day on set. She was seen talking to Meghna Gulzar and in the end surprised everyone with a wink. The video ended with the message “Get that Priya Varrier.” The social media sensation who became popular for her famous wink took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Did the goddess herself wink???!!! No better way to end 2019. Fallen.”

Nick Jonas is currently on a vacation with Priyanka Chopra and the couple is supposed to ring in New Year's Eve together. Before the celebrations for the big night begin, Nick shared a pic of his clicked by Priyanka. The image shows Nick poised with his front facing the vast ocean. The duo was travelling on a yacht when Priyanka captured this candid image of Nick from behind. Overlaying the image, Nick shared the picture credits to Priyanka's name.

Among the current contestants of the popular show Bigg Boss 13, model Asim Riaz, who wasn't a well-known face before his participation, has now become a household name and is one of the most loved contestants. Thanks to his involvement in the tasks, he has emerged as one of the most entertaining candidates this season. Show's host, superstar Salman Khan, has also praised him for his honesty on the show. Recently, #UnstoppableAsim was trending on Twitter and his fans have reportedly created history as the trend crossed 1 million tweets.

Singer Neha Kakkar was so moved on hearing a musician's story while shooting for Indian Idol season 11 that she decided to gift him Rs 2 lakh. One of the show's contestants, Sunny Hindustani, performed with musician Roshan Ali, who used to play with the late legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. After a while, due to his health, he had to leave the singer's team. His life story made Neha emotional. She decided to gift him Rs 2 lakh as aid.

