Deepika Padukone’s Witty Response to Fan Saying ‘I love you’ to Ranveer Singh Goes Viral

One of Bollywood’s favourite couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, completed one year of their happily married life on November 14. The two celebrated their first wedding anniversary in a rather unique way—by seeking blessing from the almighty.

Deepika and Ranveer visited Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh and later went to Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. Apart from the gorgeous pictures, which quickly went viral, there is a video clip shared by one of fan pages dedicated to the couple. In the video, a fan can be heard saying ‘I love you’ to Deepika first who acknowledged with a smile. The fan next went on to say ‘I love you Bhaiyya’, addressed to Ranveer and that is when Deepika came up with a hilarious reply.

Deepika can be heard responding to the fan by saying, “But, you love me more!” This fun banter of the couple with the fan has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Dressed by ace Indian designer Sabyasachi, pictures of the gorgeous couple sent fans into a frenzy. For their trip to Tirupati, Deepika looked every bit “bridal” in a red banarasi saree with heavy gold jewelry and a vermillion on her hair parting. Even, Ranveer didn’t step back from dressing up for the occasion. The Gully Boy actor wore embroidered sherwani with a banarasi shawl.

When they visited the Golden Temple in the holy city, the two were once again wearing Sabyasachi’s creation.

