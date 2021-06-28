Deepika Padukone's Workout Expectation vs Reality is Totally Relatable

Deepika Padukone is known for her goddess-like physique and super fit body, carrying herself with poise wherever she goes. But stars, just like us commoners, can also get tired of the constant pressure to stay fit and look good all the time. Deepika’s latest social media post is proof that she too feels lazy on days and does not feel like hitting the gym.

The actress shared two photos - the first one showing her doing a bridge, looking absolutely fit and in form. The second photo shows Deepika sleeping on a couch. The duality got friends and fans laughing in the comments section. Check it out:

Deepika and her husband Ranveer Sing remain in news for something or the other. Away from the glares of the media, the two tied the knot in November 2018 in Lake Como, Italy. Both had shared only a limited set of beautiful pictures of their wedding on social media. Recently, some unseen pictures from their wedding have surfaced online and been widely shared.

Ranveer and Deepika dated each other for about seven years. In 2018, they flew down to Lake Como in Italy along with some of their friends and family to get married. They made their relationship official and announced their marriage in 2018 on social media.

Both the actors have shared screen space in various films including, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’. Now, they will be soon together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama ‘83’ where Ranveer will essay the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev. Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Circus’ is also in the pipeline for the couple.

