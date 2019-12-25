Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick Ring in Christmas, Mona Singh Set for Pre-wedding Party

In the early hours of Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to wish Merry Christmas to fans and also reminisced how he used to celebrate the festival along with his family and neighbours in Allahabad when he was a child. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra baked and decorated cookies with Nick Jonas and the video of the couple won over the internet on the happy occasion. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh posted an intimate picture and made the festival special for their fans. Deepika joked about opening a Christmas tree decoration service.

In another news, Mona Singh is all set for her pre-wedding party hosted by her and her to-be-husband. The event is reportedly taking place in Mumbai tonight as Mona ties the knot a day after on December 27.

Also, the nationwide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) may have hit the box office collection of Salman Khan's latest offering Dabangg 3, but the superstar says for him safety of his fans is more important than the money his film makes. Salman said he is happy with the love the new actors have received. The actor added while he does not read reviews of his films, he gets to know about the response via social media.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan turned hosts for Bollywood celebrities as they invited friends and colleagues over for a Christmas party. Alia's closeness to Kareena in several pics is winning over fans of the couple.

Dabangg 3, featuring Salman in the role of Robinhood-like cop Chulbul Pandey, released on December 20 amid protests across the country. The film has minted over 90 crores since its release and the actor is happy with the response.

Acclaimed actor Al Pacino's stepdaughter, Camila Morrone met Leonardo DiCaprio's mom Irmelin back in August. DiCaprio's mother wants her son to propose to her soon.

Christmas day saw Amitabh Bachchan turn nostalgic. He trekked down memory lane to recall how he used to celebrate the festival during his growing-up years. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned as they baked cookies and won over fans with their adorable video.

As per reports, Mona will be tying the knot in Mumbai on December 27 in an intimate ceremony. She even enjoyed a bachelorette trip in Goa with her friends and the pre-wedding party will be hosted by the couple on December 26.

