Deepika-Ranveer Visit Tirupati on Anniversary, Himesh Reshammiya-Ranu Mondal Recreate Ashiqui Mein Teri

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, celebrating their first wedding anniversary, headed to Tirupati to seek the blessings of the almighty. Dressed in traditional wear, the couple colour-coordinated their outfits. Deepika took to Instagram to post their picture from the temple.

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya is back with a new version of the 2006 hit song Ashiqui Mein Teri from the film China Town. This time he is joined by the Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal. Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 from the film Happy Hardy and Heer was released on Thursday.

Actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds keep taking friendly jibes at one another on social media. Recently, after singer John Legend was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine, the Wolverine actor took this opportunity to poke fun at Reynolds.

Swara Bhasker called upon herself a fresh attack from trolls recently when she used abusive words to describe her experience of working with a child actor. And now, the actress has used Children's Day as an opportunity to poke more fun at her trolls and the incident.

Priyanka Chopra was in Delhi to shoot The White Tiger, a screen adaptation of Arvind Adiga's novel with the same name. Priyanka decided to catch up with her relatives in the national capital. The Sky is Pink actress is seen just wearing one pair of shoe while posing for a photo with her relatives.

