Deepika-Ranveer Visit Tirupati on Anniversary, Himesh Reshammiya-Ranu Mondal Recreate Ashiqui Mein Teri
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Tirupati on their first wedding anniversary, Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal have recreated the song Ashiqui Mein Teri. These and more in today's showbiz news recap.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Tirupati on their first wedding anniversary, Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal have recreated the song Ashiqui Mein Teri. These and more in today's showbiz news recap.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, celebrating their first wedding anniversary, headed to Tirupati to seek the blessings of the almighty. Dressed in traditional wear, the couple colour-coordinated their outfits. Deepika took to Instagram to post their picture from the temple.
Read: First Pictures of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh From Tirupati as They Seek Blessings on Anniversary
Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya is back with a new version of the 2006 hit song Ashiqui Mein Teri from the film China Town. This time he is joined by the Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal. Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 from the film Happy Hardy and Heer was released on Thursday.
Read: Himesh Reshammiya, Ranu Mondal's New Version of Hit Song Ashiqui Mein Teri is Out
Actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds keep taking friendly jibes at one another on social media. Recently, after singer John Legend was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine, the Wolverine actor took this opportunity to poke fun at Reynolds.
Read: Hugh Jackman Congratulates John Legend for ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title by Poking Fun at Ryan Reynold, Watch Video
Swara Bhasker called upon herself a fresh attack from trolls recently when she used abusive words to describe her experience of working with a child actor. And now, the actress has used Children's Day as an opportunity to poke more fun at her trolls and the incident.
Read: Swara Bhasker Takes Jibe at 'Aunty' Controversy, Tweets 'Ma Kehti Thi Gali Dena Buri Baat'
Priyanka Chopra was in Delhi to shoot The White Tiger, a screen adaptation of Arvind Adiga's novel with the same name. Priyanka decided to catch up with her relatives in the national capital. The Sky is Pink actress is seen just wearing one pair of shoe while posing for a photo with her relatives.
Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Poses Without a Shoe for Photo with Family in Delhi, See Pic
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap Crash Out in Second Round
- Avantika Malik Shares Cryptic Post, Talks About 'Ideal Love'
- Jasmin Bhasin to Co-star with Nia Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4, Here's Her First Look
- Very Few World Class Bowlers in Test Cricket Now: Sachin Tendulkar
- I-League to Be Televised on DSport For Next Three Seasons