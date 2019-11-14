Take the pledge to vote

Deepika-Ranveer Visit Tirupati on Anniversary, Himesh Reshammiya-Ranu Mondal Recreate Ashiqui Mein Teri

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Tirupati on their first wedding anniversary, Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal have recreated the song Ashiqui Mein Teri. These and more in today's showbiz news recap.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2019, 8:24 PM IST
Deepika-Ranveer Visit Tirupati on Anniversary, Himesh Reshammiya-Ranu Mondal Recreate Ashiqui Mein Teri
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Tirupati on their first wedding anniversary, Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal have recreated the song Ashiqui Mein Teri. These and more in today's showbiz news recap.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, celebrating their first wedding anniversary, headed to Tirupati to seek the blessings of the almighty. Dressed in traditional wear, the couple colour-coordinated their outfits. Deepika took to Instagram to post their picture from the temple.

Read: First Pictures of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh From Tirupati as They Seek Blessings on Anniversary

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya is back with a new version of the 2006 hit song Ashiqui Mein Teri from the film China Town. This time he is joined by the Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal. Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 from the film Happy Hardy and Heer was released on Thursday.

Read: Himesh Reshammiya, Ranu Mondal's New Version of Hit Song Ashiqui Mein Teri is Out

Actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds keep taking friendly jibes at one another on social media. Recently, after singer John Legend was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine, the Wolverine actor took this opportunity to poke fun at Reynolds.

Read: Hugh Jackman Congratulates John Legend for ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title by Poking Fun at Ryan Reynold, Watch Video

Swara Bhasker called upon herself a fresh attack from trolls recently when she used abusive words to describe her experience of working with a child actor. And now, the actress has used Children's Day as an opportunity to poke more fun at her trolls and the incident.

Read: Swara Bhasker Takes Jibe at 'Aunty' Controversy, Tweets 'Ma Kehti Thi Gali Dena Buri Baat'

Priyanka Chopra was in Delhi to shoot The White Tiger, a screen adaptation of Arvind Adiga's novel with the same name. Priyanka decided to catch up with her relatives in the national capital. The Sky is Pink actress is seen just wearing one pair of shoe while posing for a photo with her relatives.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Poses Without a Shoe for Photo with Family in Delhi, See Pic

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
