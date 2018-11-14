GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Deepika-Ranveer Wedding: Wrist Bands to Patrol Boats, Security On Par With That of World Leaders

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kicked off their wedding celebrations with mehendi and sangeet ceremony in Italy's Lake Como on Tuesday.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2018, 11:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Deepika-Ranveer Wedding: Wrist Bands to Patrol Boats, Security On Par With That of World Leaders
File photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Loading...
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kicked off their wedding celebrations with mehendi and sangeet ceremony in Italy's Lake Como on Tuesday. Bollywood hit numbers like ‘London Thumakda’ and ‘Dama Dum Mast Kalandar’ reverberated around the picturesque surroundings of the venue.

According to an ANI report, the security arrangements for the Bollywood super-couple are nothing short of any world leaders' meeting. From special wrist bands to patrolling boats to no mobile phones, everything has been done to ensure the security of both the venues in Italy.

The report states that, at the CastaDiva resort, where Ranveer's event took place, any and all guests or visitors have to present a special wrist band while security guards cover up the camera lenses on mobile phones with stickers. Also, the guests' e-invite bears a QR code to be scanned at the entry. In order to keep snooping photographers and gossip mongers at bay, numerous security boats patrol outside the venue.

While Ranveer’s event was held at the ultra-luxurious CastaDiva Resort overlooking Lake Como Deepika’s ceremony took place at Villa d’ Este about 5 kilometers away.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Engaged in a Traditional Konkani Ceremony

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that every DeepVeer fan is eagerly looking forward to star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's big fat Italian wedding, scheduled for November 14 and 15.

Expressing her joy, Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav tweeted on Tuesday, “No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove

The two left for their wedding venue in the wee hours of Saturday as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport with huge set of luggage.

The couple is reportedly planning to host two separate wedding receptions-- one for Deepika's family and friends in Bengaluru and the other one in Mumbai for Ranveer's family and their friends from the industry.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...