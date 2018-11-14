English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika-Ranveer Wedding: Wrist Bands to Patrol Boats, Security On Par With That of World Leaders
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kicked off their wedding celebrations with mehendi and sangeet ceremony in Italy's Lake Como on Tuesday.
File photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Loading...
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kicked off their wedding celebrations with mehendi and sangeet ceremony in Italy's Lake Como on Tuesday. Bollywood hit numbers like ‘London Thumakda’ and ‘Dama Dum Mast Kalandar’ reverberated around the picturesque surroundings of the venue.
According to an ANI report, the security arrangements for the Bollywood super-couple are nothing short of any world leaders' meeting. From special wrist bands to patrolling boats to no mobile phones, everything has been done to ensure the security of both the venues in Italy.
The report states that, at the CastaDiva resort, where Ranveer's event took place, any and all guests or visitors have to present a special wrist band while security guards cover up the camera lenses on mobile phones with stickers. Also, the guests' e-invite bears a QR code to be scanned at the entry. In order to keep snooping photographers and gossip mongers at bay, numerous security boats patrol outside the venue.
While Ranveer’s event was held at the ultra-luxurious CastaDiva Resort overlooking Lake Como Deepika’s ceremony took place at Villa d’ Este about 5 kilometers away.
ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Engaged in a Traditional Konkani Ceremony
It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that every DeepVeer fan is eagerly looking forward to star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's big fat Italian wedding, scheduled for November 14 and 15.
Expressing her joy, Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav tweeted on Tuesday, “No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove
The two left for their wedding venue in the wee hours of Saturday as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport with huge set of luggage.
The couple is reportedly planning to host two separate wedding receptions-- one for Deepika's family and friends in Bengaluru and the other one in Mumbai for Ranveer's family and their friends from the industry.
Follow @news18movies for more
According to an ANI report, the security arrangements for the Bollywood super-couple are nothing short of any world leaders' meeting. From special wrist bands to patrolling boats to no mobile phones, everything has been done to ensure the security of both the venues in Italy.
The report states that, at the CastaDiva resort, where Ranveer's event took place, any and all guests or visitors have to present a special wrist band while security guards cover up the camera lenses on mobile phones with stickers. Also, the guests' e-invite bears a QR code to be scanned at the entry. In order to keep snooping photographers and gossip mongers at bay, numerous security boats patrol outside the venue.
While Ranveer’s event was held at the ultra-luxurious CastaDiva Resort overlooking Lake Como Deepika’s ceremony took place at Villa d’ Este about 5 kilometers away.
ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Engaged in a Traditional Konkani Ceremony
It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that every DeepVeer fan is eagerly looking forward to star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's big fat Italian wedding, scheduled for November 14 and 15.
Expressing her joy, Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav tweeted on Tuesday, “No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove
The two left for their wedding venue in the wee hours of Saturday as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport with huge set of luggage.
The couple is reportedly planning to host two separate wedding receptions-- one for Deepika's family and friends in Bengaluru and the other one in Mumbai for Ranveer's family and their friends from the industry.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Novak Djokovic Eyes Semis After Dismissing Alexander Zverev at ATP Finals
- Shah Rukh Khan Defends Thugs of Hindostan Failure, Says People Have Been a Little Too Harsh
- DeepVeer Ki Shaadi: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone are Married Now, See First Pics
- Avengers 4: Will Bucky Barnes Return with Infinity War Sequel? Here's Sebastian Stan's Answer
- Samsung to Launch Galaxy A9 in India This Month; First Phone Ever with Quad Cameras
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...