Deepika Says Her Personality is Similar To Hudband Ranveer's, Contrary To Popular Belief
The actress spoke about how she shares many common traits with Ranveer Singh on the inside.
Image of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone , courtesy of Instagram
While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are considered one of the most loved star couples, many often wonder how the two starkly opposite personalities ended up together. While Ranveer is known as flamboyant and quirky, Deepika is mostly poised and reserved.
Talking to Bollywood Hungama in an interview she said, "It’s very important and he and I are on the page. There’s a reason a lot of people were apprehensive of our relationship much earlier on because they looked at us from outside and felt like ‘My god! These two people are so different from each other."
Deepika herself has now shared that the two, in fact, share many traits, and have many similarities from the inside, as opposed to what is seen outside. She added, "The fact of the matter and the reality is that we are very very similar people, we have the same value, we have same ambition. We are equally driven, we are equally committed to our relationship, we are equally committed to our friends, we are equally committed to our families. The similarities are way more than what people perceive from the outside.”
The two met on the sets of thier first movie together, Goliyon Ki Ras Leela Ramleela, and dated for 6 years before getting married in November 2018.
Deepika also talked about how they both respect each other's space, which comes as part of their professional commitments. "To retain our identity while we were dating and post-marriage for us is extremely important. You’ll very rarely see us together even publicly because I don’t have to be attached to him all the time because he has a professional commitment somewhere else. Similarly, if I have a professional commitment, he doesn’t have to be attached to me all the time. But, at the same time, we are equally very supportive of each other. We are there when we need to be there for each other,” she said.
