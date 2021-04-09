Deepika Singh Has an Oops Moment as She Dances in Short Dress

Actress Deepika Sing of Diya Aur Bati Hum fame keeps her social media family engaged by sharing dance videos every now and then. She has been learning Odissi for some years now and keeps posting regularly showing her growth as a dancer.

Now, a video of the actress is going viral on social media. It shows her dancing to Ban Ke Titli song from Chennai Express. The reason this video is grabbing all the attention is that Deepika has a oops moment as her short dress flies due to a strong gush of the wind.

Deepika wears a yellow, floral dress in the reels video shared on social media. She teams it up with white sneakers and looks elated while dancing. But she has an awkward moment too as her dress flows. To her credit, Deepika continues to perform gracefully.

Deepika became a household name with her hit show Diya Aur Bati Hum in which she plays IPS officer Sandhya. She is married to director Rohit Raj Goyal and the couple have a baby boy.

