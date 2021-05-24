Deepika Singh Has 'No Regrets' About Her Photoshoot During Cyclone Tauktae Destruction

Actress Deepika Singh faced social media trolling for shooting a dance video amid fallen trees that have been left behind in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae, which caused massive destruction in the coastal regions of Maharashtra.

Deepika was seen dancing in a video in the rain and amongst fallen trees but netizens did not like the fact that she was ‘having fun’ while many had suffered a lot after the cyclone Tauktae. In the video shared by the actress, she is wearing a colourful dress and dancing freely in the rain. She captioned the video as, “Bola tha na life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s learning to dance in the rain. #fullmadness #collectingmemories #dance #therapy #fun #saibo #deepikasingh."

She has been called insensitive to other people’s sufferings for uploading such pics and videos. She also clicked many pictures at the time and shared them on social media. Reacting to the outrage caused by her pictures and dance video, Deepika said, “I don’t regret it but I would definitely request the audience to not step out in the rain, this area is right outside my house. Therefore, I stepped out for 5 minutes."

Deepika is best-known for playing the role of Sandhya, an IPS officer in Star Plus show Diya Aur Baati Hum.

