Deepika Singh on her New TV Show and her Husband Taking Paternity Break
Deepika Singh will next be seen on Colors TV’s show Kawach Mahashivratri, which will premiere on May 25.
Actress Deepika Singh of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame is back on television. She says motherhood shouldn't make women leave their passion and she feels fortunate to have a husband who has taken a break from work so that she can do a full-fledged role in a TV show.
"I feel fortunate to have such a loving husband. I didn't tell Rohit (Goyal; her husband who’s a director) to stop working. We have a joint family, but the love that parents give to their kids, can't be replaced. Rohit felt that I wouldn't be able to give a lot of time to our son Soham. He decided to take a break so that Soham doesn't feel neglected," Deepika told IANS.
Even though she stayed away from playing lead characters after delivering her first child two years ago, Deepika never really lost touch with showbiz. She made appearances on a few TV shows and also did a web series this year.
"I love acting. I don't think you need to leave your work, hobbies for motherhood. I don't want him (her son) to feel guilty 10 or 15 years later... that if I can perform well on screen, then why did I give up my career for him," she said.
"I wanted to have a baby. Now I want to work and perform on screen. That's my passion," she added.
Deepika will be seen as one of the lead actors in Kawach Mahashivratri, which will premiere on Colors channel on May 25. "It's a supernatural show... something that I had never tried before. As an audience, I enjoy this genre. I am an Odissi dancer and in this show, I am a Bharatnatyam dancer, an independent woman who works in a travel and tourism office. She is very caring and loving. There's also a love triangle...everything is nice," said Deepika.
While she was on a break, Deepika was offered several shows. "Some were dramas and others mythological. They are doing well also," she said.
However, she has no regrets on not doing them. "I am happy doing what I am doing," she said.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results