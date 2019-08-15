Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Deepika Singh, Pearl V Puri Share What Independence Day Means to Them

During their interaction with a news agency, famous TV actors revealed the significance of August 15 for them.

IANS

Updated:August 15, 2019, 8:52 AM IST
Deepika Singh, Pearl V Puri Share What Independence Day Means to Them
Image of Deepika Singh, Pearl V Puri, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Television actors such as Pearl V Puri and Deepika Singh are thrilled about celebrating Independence Day on Thursday.

"Bepanah Pyaarr" actor Pearl feels proud when he celebrates Independence Day as it "reminds me how brave my country men have been. We should appreciate and value the sacrifices of all the freedom fighters of India".

To make "ourselves truly independent, we should respect every citizen of the country, regardless of their religion, sentiments or gender. The real freedom lies in the freedom of thought. If every Indian is given the freedom and validation to think in their own way, I feel we will be living a much better life," he added.

Deepika, currently seen as Sandhya in "Kawach Mahashivratri", said: "Independence Day reminds me of how lucky we are to live in independent India."

Going back to her childhood days, she recalled that there would be a flag hoisting ceremony in her school.

"I would also participate in the Independence Day parade of our school. Just like me, this year my son Soham will also dress up as a soldier for the fancy dress competition in his school."

Actress Anita Raj aka Kulwant from "Choti Sarrdaarni" said: "The fact that we enjoy freedom today is a big deal and we must celebrate this occasion, especially for the leaders who have gotten us this freedom.

"But we still have to have free ourselves from the mindset that tie us to the shackles of patriarchy. The day we break all chains of adversity that halt the progress of our country, we will be free. True independence and freedom can only exist in doing what's right."

Independence Day or not, actor Gurucharan Singh of "Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah" fame always feels proud to be an Indian.

"According to me, India is the best place to get peace of mind because it's a spiritual place, and from all over the world people come here to find peace. When I was in school and college, we used to celebrate this day and sing patriotic songs," he said.

"We should celebrate this day throughout the year and teach our new generation about our freedom fighters and the great culture of our country," he added.

Actress Eisha Singh, who plays Zara in "Ishq Subhan Allah", said: "Independence Day is a day to celebrate freedom. Every colour in our national flag has its own meaning and relevance. As good citizens of our country, we must not take the freedom we have earned for granted and learn to respect it."

