Deepika Singh Pens Heartfelt Thank You Note as Mother Returns Home After Recovery from Covid-19

Earlier this month, TV actress Deepika Singh had appealed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government to help her family after her mother tested positive for Covid-19. The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress had taken to social media to share that her mother she had problems in admitting her mother to a hospital. The Delhi government had immediately responded and Deepika's request.

Now, sharing an update, Deepika in a new Instagram post informed that her mother has returned home after recovery from COVID 19.

Posting a picture with her mother and grandmother, she penned a heartfelt thank you note and wrote, “Thankyou to all of you for your immediate help , support, for wishing and praying speedy recovery of my mother. She’s back home & safe. Grateful to everyone who have been a big support in this journey. Dil se shukriya.”

She also urged fans to pray for her grandmother, who also tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in the hos[ital. “Now just waiting and praying for my grandma to recover as she has also been diagnosed positive & still in hospital. Please do keep her in your prayers. Although Thank you is not enough but I don’t have a better word. Really Grateful to all of you @msisodia.aap #Vijaysinghshishodia @VSshishodia @delhigovernment @rvishal2356 #DrVikaskhatri @vneha2159 @shwetabishnoi #Tanvikhanna @nishi7mishra @anamika.aashi11,” she added.

Deepika, who became a household name for her portrayal of Sandhya Rooraj Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum, has also been a part of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kavach... Maha Shivratri.

