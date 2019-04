Deepika Singh Showers Love on Husband Rohit Raj Goyal in a Romantic Instagram Post

Deepika Singh, who won hearts of audiences by essaying the role of a police officer in the hit TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, has been very guarded about her personal life. The actress, however, recently shared with her Instagram fans a romantic note for her husband Rohit Raj Goyal.Deepika posted a beautiful picture of her on a beach, holding what seemed to be her husband's hand. She captioned the picture, "When I look at you I see a lot of things, my best friend, my soulmate, my secret holder, my tear stopper, my future @rohitraj.goyal."The actress’ stunning white top and denim look was poles apart from her upright cop avatar of Sandhya Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum.After she became a mother in May 2017, the actress has focused a lot on her fitness and the results are evident from the picture she shared on her Instagram account.Deepika has shed a lot of weight and will soon be seen as the lead in Kawach 2 as Sandhya. Popular actors Namik Paul and Vin Rana are also part of the show. The promo of Kawach 2, which saw Mona Singh and Vivek Dahiya as leads in its first installment was released recently and it promises to be an exciting supernatural thriller.Deepika fell in love with Rohit while they were working for Diya Aur Baati Hum as actor and director, respectively. They got married on May 2, 2014.Follow @News18Movies for more