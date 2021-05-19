Deepika Singh Trolled for Dancing in the Aftermath of Destruction Caused by Cyclone Takutae, Called Insesitive

Actress Deepika Singh is facing social media trolling for shooting a dance video amid fallen trees that have been left behind in the aftermath of cyclone Takutae, which has caused massive destruction in the coastal regions of Maharashtra.

Deepika was seen dancing in her latest video but netizens did not like the fact that she was ‘having fun’ while many had suffered a lot after the cyclone Takutae. In the video shared by the actress, she is wearing a colourful dress and dancing freely in the rain. She captioned the video as, “Bola tha na life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s learning to dance in the rain. #fullmadness #collectingmemories #dance #therapy #fun #saibo #deepikasingh."

She has been called insensitive to other people’s sufferings for uploading such pics and videos.

At least 17 people died as cyclone Tauktae ravaged coastal districts of Saurashtra after crashing into the coast near Diu and Una late on Monday night at a speed of nearly 165 kmph.

