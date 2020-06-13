Deepika Singh's Mother Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Actress Seeks Help From Arvind Kejriwal

Television actress Deepika Singh on Friday appealed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government to help her family after her mother tested positive for Covid-19.

The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress shared on social media that her mother's tests were done at Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College but the hospital has not handed over the original reports to her parents yet, making it difficult for her mother to get admitted to a hospital.

Deepika also added that she has a joint family of 45 members, and everyone is at risk at the moment. She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her appeal for urgent assistance.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Deepika wrote, "My mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive. ‪My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned person is reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help."

In the video, Deepika shared, “My mother has never felt so weak in her life. Even my grandmother has developed breathing issues. There are 45 people in the house, and now everyone is at risk. My mother had not even stepped out anywhere so we have no clue about how she got infected. We need to get everyone’s test done."