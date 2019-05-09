English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Trips on Met Gala Barbie Gown, Emilia Clarke Reveals How the Starbucks Cup GoT There
Read about the latest updates on the box office clash between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut and other showbiz news in our wrap today.
Right after Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones was aired, Starbucks got a lot of attention thanks to an out-of-place disposable cup that the was spotted in one scene of the fantasy show. Fans quickly pointed out the blunder, and HBO had to issue an official apology and follow it up with a face-saving tweet. But it was unclear how the cup got there, until lead actress Emilia Clarke put up a post throwing some light on it.
The first Monday of May has come and gone but the stories around Met Gala and what went down at fashion's biggest extravaganza haven't subsided. Our very own Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone made waves with their couture ensembles at the event. Deepika turned up in a voluminous gown like a Barbie doll, and at one point had some difficulty walking in it.
Hrithik Roshan has finally broken his silence over the July 26 clash between Super 30 and Mental Hai Kya. After Kangana Ranaut's sister targeted him in a series of Twitter posts, the actor decided to shift the release date of his film. In a statement put up on social media, Hrithik said that even though the film is ready, he has asked the makers to shift its release to the next suitable date to save himself from the "personal trauma" and "toxic mental violence".
With the ban on Avengers: Endgame spoilers officially lifted by directors Joe and Anthony Russo, film's cast members like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt are constantly sharing pictures and behind-the-scene videos from the sets. On Wednesday, Downey Jr shared a 360 image of the entire cast and crew of Infinity War and Endgame.
After the Starbucks scandal at Winterfell spiraled out of proportion, actress Emilia Clarke shared an Instagram post, hinting that Jason Momoa might be the person who brought the cup on set. Sharing a BTS photo with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) from the sets of Game of Thrones, Clarke wrote, "Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa....🔥 @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue." (sic)
The Student of the Year franchise is taking a step forward with SOTY2 and bringing in two more debutantes -- Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The two lead actresses talk about realising that they are stepping into a space of opportunity where they will be compared with the former star cast, particularly Alia Bhatt.
Deepika Padukone channelled Barbie at the Met Gala this year, wowing everyone in a shimmery candy-pink Zac Posen gown, big hair and loud make-up. Several of her pictures and videos have gone viral since the event. In one of them, she can be seen tripping on her flamboyant dress as she walks in a hotel lobby sipping wine.
