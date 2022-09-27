'Deeply Shocked': Captain Vijaykanth on The Passing of Veteran Musician SV Ramanan

Veteran music composer and voice actor SV Ramanan died on Monday. He was the grandfather of noted contemporary composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has given music for recent hits like Vikram. As condolences poured in from all corners of the industry, veteran actor and chief of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Captain Vijaykanth also condoled the 87-year-old’s demise and paid his tributes to him.

In a condolence message issued by Vijaykanth, he said, “I am deeply shocked to hear the news that son of the first president of South Indian Actors Association K. Subramaniam and grandfather of musician Anirudh, popular commercial voice actor and Musician, SV Ramanan, died of natural causes due to old age. It is a sad day for us”. Vijaykanth also went on to say that SV Ramanan had a lot of love and affection for him when Vijaykanth was president of the South Indian Actor’s association.

He said that SV Ramanan praised him and supported him throughout his career as Association President and helped him work effectively. “My deepest condolences and sympathies to his bereaved family, relatives and the art industry. I pray to the almighty that his soul may rest his soul in peace,” he concluded.

SV Ramanan rose to fame by voicing radio commercials. His voice had a huge fan base. He has also produced documentaries related to spirituality. Actor Rajinikanth also lent his voice to one of his documentaries. He was also awarded a doctorate for his achievements in the art of public relations.

S.V.Ramanan directed the film Ugurangal Maranalam starring YG Mahendran and Suhasini and composed the music himself. In 1966, he composed the music for the film Yarukakka Arudhaan released under the direction of Jayakanthan.

