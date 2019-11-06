'Deeply Spiritual' Ayushmann Khurrana Experiences Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, See Pic

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is happy about ticking off one of his long-time wishes of performing Ganga Aarti at Varanasi. He also calls himself "deeply spiritual".

"It was a surreal moment for me to do my first Ganga Aarti at Varanasi. I had always wanted to experience this moment and had thought about it since my college. I'm delighted that every single thing worked out for me to perform the Ganga Aarti. I won't ever forget this. It was an extremely peaceful, magical and soulful feeling for me," said Ayushmann.

"I call myself deeply spiritual and it is a strange and lovely coincidence that before the release of my last few films, I ended up being at a place known for its spirituality. Before the release of Dream Girl, I was at Lalbaug, before release of Badhaai Ho, I was at Vaishno Devi. It's a lovely coincidence and I hope I get to experience such places even more," he added.

He is now looking forward to the release of his film Bala, starring Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is slated to release on November 8, 2019.

