'Deeply Spiritual' Ayushmann Khurrana Experiences Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, See Pic
Ayushmann Khurrana experienced his very first Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, where he is currently shooting. The actor took to Instagram to recount his experience.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is happy about ticking off one of his long-time wishes of performing Ganga Aarti at Varanasi. He also calls himself "deeply spiritual".
"It was a surreal moment for me to do my first Ganga Aarti at Varanasi. I had always wanted to experience this moment and had thought about it since my college. I'm delighted that every single thing worked out for me to perform the Ganga Aarti. I won't ever forget this. It was an extremely peaceful, magical and soulful feeling for me," said Ayushmann.
"I call myself deeply spiritual and it is a strange and lovely coincidence that before the release of my last few films, I ended up being at a place known for its spirituality. Before the release of Dream Girl, I was at Lalbaug, before release of Badhaai Ho, I was at Vaishno Devi. It's a lovely coincidence and I hope I get to experience such places even more," he added.
I find myself at the places of strong energies just before the release of my films. I don’t even plan this. Before the release of AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho i was in Vaishnodevi. During Dreamgirl i was at lalbaugh. And now just before #Bala i am at the ghats of banaras. Thank you universe for channelising all the positive energies towards me. #Gratitude
He is now looking forward to the release of his film Bala, starring Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is slated to release on November 8, 2019.
