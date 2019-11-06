Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

'Deeply Spiritual' Ayushmann Khurrana Experiences Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, See Pic

Ayushmann Khurrana experienced his very first Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, where he is currently shooting. The actor took to Instagram to recount his experience.

IANS

Updated:November 6, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Deeply Spiritual' Ayushmann Khurrana Experiences Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, See Pic
Ayushmann Khurrana experienced his very first Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, where he is currently shooting. The actor took to Instagram to recount his experience.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is happy about ticking off one of his long-time wishes of performing Ganga Aarti at Varanasi. He also calls himself "deeply spiritual".

"It was a surreal moment for me to do my first Ganga Aarti at Varanasi. I had always wanted to experience this moment and had thought about it since my college. I'm delighted that every single thing worked out for me to perform the Ganga Aarti. I won't ever forget this. It was an extremely peaceful, magical and soulful feeling for me," said Ayushmann.

"I call myself deeply spiritual and it is a strange and lovely coincidence that before the release of my last few films, I ended up being at a place known for its spirituality. Before the release of Dream Girl, I was at Lalbaug, before release of Badhaai Ho, I was at Vaishno Devi. It's a lovely coincidence and I hope I get to experience such places even more," he added.

He is now looking forward to the release of his film Bala, starring Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is slated to release on November 8, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram