Deepti Naval Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty at Mohali Hospital

Actor Deepti Naval, who suffered a heart attack in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, underwent angioplasty at the Fortis hospital in Mohali early Tuesday and her condition was stable, doctors said.

She suffered the first heart attack on Sunday and was brought to the hospital in a cardiac care ambulance late Monday. Her condition was stable and will likely be discharged soon, a doctor told IANS. The actress had been staying at her cottage in Manali for quite some time.

Earlier this year, Deepti Naval had opened up about her struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts in the early 90s. Naval had shared a poem that she wrote during her struggle with depression on her Facebook page after paying tributes to late young actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Bandra apartment in June.

"Dark days these... So much has been happening - mind has come to a point of stillness... Or rather numbness. Today I feel like sharing a poem I wrote back in the years when I was fighting depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts - Yes, fighting... and like how," Naval had written.

"Anxiety grips me with both hands, spiked claws dig deep into my soul I gasp for breath and stagger around sharp corners of my single bed.." In the poem, Naval talked about fighting suicidal thoughts and depression, describing it as a "ghoulish lust" she wouldn't succumb to.

"The telephone rings... no, it stops...God damn! Why don't anyone speak? A voice, Just a human voice In this shameless, pitiless Abyss of the night - gloom deepens into darkness, turns purple I feel dark inside."

The 68-year-old actor made her debut with Shyam Benegal's 1978 Junoon and went on to feature in films like Chashme Buddoor, Ankahee, Mirch Masala, Saath Saath among others in the 80s.