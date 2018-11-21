Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Look Endearing at their Bengaluru Reception, See Pics

After tying the knot in Italy’s breathtaking Villa Del Balbianello, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are now in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru for their grand reception.Their reception is nothing short of a grand affair at Leela Palace. The ballroom of The Leela has been booked by the couple for Deepika’s close friends and family members. The two actors looked endearing in their reception outfits crafted by ace designer Sabyasachi. The couple was joined by Deepika and Ranveer's family and relatives. Detailing more about the attire, Sabyasachi wrote, "Deepika Padukone @deepikapadukone, styled by Sabyasachi for her wedding reception in Bengaluru. Deepika is wearing a saree gifted to her by her mother- Mrs Ujjala Padukone (from @angadigalleria). Ranveer Singh @ranveersingh looks dapper in Rohit Bal @rohitbalofficial."Take a look:Since their wedding in Italy was a private affair, Deepika and Ranveer have planned to host two nuptial receptions in India. The couple narrowed down their reception venue to The Leela Palace Bengaluru for multiple reasons. Influenced by the architectural glory of the Royal Palace of Mysuru, The Leela Palace’s signature regal architecture, cascading waterfalls and lush green area spread across acres makes it one of the most stunning locations in Bangalore. The reason behind choosing this stunning location is not just the venue but also the bride's love for the Italian cuisine.On Tuesday, the couple shared around 17 pictures from their Mehndi, Sangeet, Konkani and Anand Karaj ceremony.The couple got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15. Both the functions were fiercely intimate with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.Ranveer and Deepika are set to host the second reception at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on November 28 for the couple’s friends and work associates in the film industry.(Image Courtesy AP)