English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DeepVeer to TomKat: Fans’ Obsession with Celebrity Nicknames
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot at a picturesque location in Italy on November 14. The social media couldn’t keep calm and started calling them DeepVeer, a pet name given to them by the fans. Here we take a look at other such names of celebrity couples.
File photo.
Loading...
DeepVeer: The latest celebrity couple to be given a fancy name by their fans has Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The two were dating for sometime before getting married in Italy on November 14, 2018. (Image: Getty Images)
AbhiAsh: They were the biggest news when they got married in April 2007. After 11 years, they seem as in love as they were then.
Zanessa: Zac Efron and Venessa Hudgens are still super popular among the teenagers, thanks to High School Musical. People found them really cute together and give them a nickname, but real life is slightly different from the reel life. They don’t see each other anymore. (Image: Reuters)
Virushka: In December 2017, actor Anushka Sharma tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli. They were called Virushka by the social media. (Image: Reuters)
TomKat: Tom Cruise was trying to get over Nicole Kidman when he saw the glimpse of love in Katie Holmes, but none of them knew how it’s going to end on a disastrous note. They were married from 2006-12. This was Cruise’s third marriage. (Image: Reuters)
Kimye: Kim Kardashian, one of the biggest TV stars in the world, and Kanye West, a pathbreaking singer with a cult following, fell for each other and decided to live together in 2014. Like Kim’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, their real life is no less fun-filled. (Image: Reuters)
Brangelina: Unlike Indian celebrities, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s marriage failed to survive the test of the time. They got married in 2014 and separated in 2016. (Image: Reuters)
Bennifer: Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner saw each other rising in their careers, felt love and then one day decided to part ways. They were together between 2005 and 2018. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Celebs Pour in Wishes for the Newlyweds
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Sends Its Best Wishes to the Newlyweds
- From His Exes to How He Told Parents About Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy, Angad Bedi Bares It All
- Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q3, But Phone Prices Will Continue to Rise: IDC
- Amazon Split HQ2: What is The Cost of The Investment Heading to Long Island City And Arlington?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...