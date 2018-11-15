DeepVeer Wedding: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Share First Pictures as Newlyweds, See Here

The wait is finally over!Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared their first pictures as newlyweds, and the photos look nothing short of a fairytale.The Bollywood power couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends at Lake Como in Italy.For the Konkani ceremony, Deepika wore a red kanjivaram saree with heavy necklaces, earrings and mathapatti, while Ranveer opted for a white Dhoti-kurta. Whearas for the Sindhi rituals, Deepika chose red lehenga, while Ranveer wore a red sherwani with a matching safa.Their wedding outfits were designed by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherji.Take a look:The fiercely private wedding was only attended by the couple's family members and close friends.As reported by ANI, a group of 30- 40 guests stood around the railings of the Villa del Balbianello, shielding the couple while the two sat on the floor as the priest chanted the holy mantras.Several Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit and Nimrat Kaur wished the newlyweds "happiness and a lifetime of love and joy" on social media.Talking of the security arrangements, ANI reported that the Bollywood super-couple are nothing short of any world leaders' meeting. From special wrist bands to patrolling boats to no mobile phones, everything has been done to ensure the security of both the venues in Italy.The two actors, who have worked together in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, were engaged on Tuesday morning, with just 40 people in attendance. Bride’s father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone welcomed Ranveer in his family by giving him a coconut. While Deepika reportedly wore a white dress, Ranveer opted for a black suit for the occasion. The couple announced their wedding dates on social media in October after months of speculation but the ceremony itself was cloaked in secrecy.