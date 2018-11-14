DeepVeer Wedding: First Visuals of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Post Ceremonies Go Viral

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who tied the knot in Italy's Lake Como on Wednesday, have maintained high security measures to keep their wedding rituals a private and intimate affair. But a few videos and pictures have made their way to social media.In the first visuals from the wedding, Deepika can be seen wearing a red saree as she leaves the venue completing the wedding rituals as per Konkani traditions.Take a look at the video:While fans anxiously wait to see a glimpse of #DeepVeer, a picture of Ranveer Singh has gone viral on social media. In the photo, groom Ranveer is spotted flaunting his white and golden sherwani. Here's the first picture of him after the wedding:In the pictures, taken by Associated press, Deepika can be seen dressed in an off-white lehenga with gajra in her hair. While Ranveer is wearing a traditional white outfit.The couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony which reportedly took place early in the morning at 7am.On November 10, Singh's stylist Nitasha Gaurav teased the pre-wedding rituals on Twitter."No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn't stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove," she wrote on the microblogging site.Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who reportedly performed at the sangeet ceremony Tuesday, had to take down a picture from social media, that showed her and her husband standing near the picturesque lake. But the screenshot of the now deleted photo is already viral on social media.Further, an Anand Karaj ceremony, as per Sikh traditions, will be held on Thursday. The two actors, who have worked in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, were engaged on Tuesday morning.During the engagement ceremony, Ranveer went down on his knees asking for Deepika's hand. After they exchanged rings, he gave a speech that made Deepika emotional.An intimate dinner was held which was followed by a dance session, which was joined by the couple along with Singh's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.Reports say the bride was in tears throughout the henna ceremony.However, the two have made sure to take every possible step to make their special day as private as possible. There is apparently a strict no-photos policy is in place for the guests at the venue.