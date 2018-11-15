DeepVeer Wedding: Here's When the First Official Pictures of Deepika and Ranveer Will be Out

Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have kept their wedding fiercely private. The couple has made sure that nothing comes out before the two complete all their wedding rituals.But fans will be delighted to know that as per the latest reports, the couple might share their first pictures with them soon. The reports suggest that Ranveer and Deepika will share wedding pictures on their respective social media handles at 6 PM.Meanwhile, the couple who tied the knot on Wednesday in a traditional Konkani ceremony is all set to perform the wedding rituals as per Sindhi customs given the roots of groom Ranveer Singh.Talking of the security arrangements, ANI reported that the Bollywood super-couple are nothing short of any world leaders' meeting. From special wrist bands to patrolling boats to no mobile phones, everything has been done to ensure the security of both the venues in Italy.The report states that, at the CastaDiva resort, where Ranveer's event took place, any and all guests or visitors have to present a special wristband while security guards cover up the camera lenses on mobile phones with stickers. Also, the guests' e-invite bears a QR code to be scanned at the entry. In order to keep snooping photographers and gossip mongers at bay, numerous security boats patrol outside the venue.Although the couple did not share any picture post wedding, several photographs and distant videos made its way to social media. Going by the visuals, the couple colour coordinated on their wedding in the hues of gold and white.On November 10, Singh's stylist Nitasha Gaurav teased the pre-wedding rituals on Twitter."No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn't stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove," she wrote on the microblogging site.Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who reportedly performed at the sangeet ceremony Tuesday, had to take down a picture from social media, that showed her and her husband standing near the picturesque lake. But the screenshot of the now deleted photo is already viral on social media.