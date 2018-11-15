English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DeepVeer Wedding: Shah Rukh as Bauua From Zero is Heartbroken as Deepika Marries Ranveer
Shah Rukh Khan's alter ego Bauua Singh from Zero is heartbroken as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get married.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony at Lake Como's Villa Del Balbianello in Italy. Undisputedly the two actors are heartthrobs of Bollywood and they enjoy a large fan base. Millions of hearts would have been broken after the most eligible bachelors got hitched in a fiercely private affair.
Among those heartbroken is Bauua Singh, Shah Rukh Khan's alter ego in the upcoming film Zero. His character Bauua, who has a verified Twitter account took to the micro-blogging site to share his devastated state. He wrote, "Umr to aaj poori hi khatam ho gayi Guddu! @deepikapadukone ne kar li shaadi! Lega kya little little!"
The tweet was in response to Shah Rukh's co-actor, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, who wrote, "Abe height to kam hai hi, ab Umar bhi kam karna chah raha hai."
The makers are making sure that the audience could relate to the character of Bauua. On the occasion of Children's Day, the account quirky wish left fans in splits. "Yeh Ashok ki buri aadaton ke kaaran log aaj bhi humein Children's Day par laddoo pakda jaate hain. Chalo koi nahi! Phir bhi! Happy #ChildrensDay," the tweet read.
Slated to release ahead of Christmas on December 21, Zero celebrates the 'incompleteness in people'. In the film, Shah Rukh plays Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man with big hopes, Katrina a star struggling with alcoholism and Anushka a world-renowned scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.
Coming back to Deepika Padukone and Raveer Sing's wedding, an Anand Karaj ceremony, will be held today as per the Sindhi traditions. The two actors, who have worked in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, were engaged on Tuesday morning.
However, the two have made sure to take every possible step to make their special day as private as possible. There is apparently a strict no-photos policy is in place for the guests at the venue.
You can LIVE updates of Deepika PAdukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding here.
Umr to aaj poori hi khatam ho gayi Guddu! @deepikapadukone ne kar li shaadi! Lega kya little little!!! https://t.co/VG3X36VY9c— Bauua (@BauuaSingh) November 14, 2018
